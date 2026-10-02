Rain likely today, improving for the weekend

DAYTON — Good early morning to you on this Friday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you as we will be finding rain moving in through the morning. While it will not be a heavy rain, this is likely the only rain we see for at least seven days.

Today

A cold front crossing through means temperatures will be at their warmest this morning. By this afternoon we will be in the the 60s as rain comes to an end gradually. Clouds will stick around well into this evening. High school football will be dry, but a jacket for the games would be a good idea.

TD7

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This weekend’s weather looks fantastic. For the second weekend in a row we have no rain and pleasant temperatures in store. Sunday will be the warmest afternoon of the two days. However, both mornings will start cool with temperatures in the 40s.

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Looking into next week we find dry weather and cool temperatures early on. There is a small chance we may have some 30s for lows away from Dayton on Monday night. If this trends colder frost could become possible.

Tuesday AM

We will warm up as the middle to end of next week progresses as we stay drier than average.

CPC Precip

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