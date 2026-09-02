Regal expands Dolly Parton benefit screenings to Beavercreek theater

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

BEAVERCREEK — Regal Cinemas is expanding its Dolly Parton benefit screenings nationwide this weekend, including a theater in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4-9, Regal theaters will screen “Steel Magnolias” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

Regal Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek is among the theaters holding screenings.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tickets will be priced at $9.25, a nod to Parton’s hit song and movie “9 to 5.”

All proceeds from the screenings will go to The Dollywood Foundation, home of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Regal held special screenings across Tennessee after Parton’s death last week. Now, they’re rolling it out to more than 200 Regal theaters across 35 states and Washington, D.C.

The other Regal locations in Ohio holding screenings this weekend are:

Regal Deerfield Town Center in Mason

Regal American Mall in Lima

Regal Cobblestone Square in Elyria

Regal Hudson in Hudson

Regal Medina in Medina

Regal Eastwood in Niles

Regal Willoughby Commons in Willoughby

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]