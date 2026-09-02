Regal expands Dolly Parton benefit screenings to Beavercreek theater

BEAVERCREEK — Regal Cinemas is expanding its Dolly Parton benefit screenings nationwide this weekend, including a theater in the Miami Valley.
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Over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4-9, Regal theaters will screen “Steel Magnolias” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”
Regal Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek is among the theaters holding screenings.
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Tickets will be priced at $9.25, a nod to Parton’s hit song and movie “9 to 5.”
All proceeds from the screenings will go to The Dollywood Foundation, home of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Regal held special screenings across Tennessee after Parton’s death last week. Now, they’re rolling it out to more than 200 Regal theaters across 35 states and Washington, D.C.
The other Regal locations in Ohio holding screenings this weekend are:
- Regal Deerfield Town Center in Mason
- Regal American Mall in Lima
- Regal Cobblestone Square in Elyria
- Regal Hudson in Hudson
- Regal Medina in Medina
- Regal Eastwood in Niles
- Regal Willoughby Commons in Willoughby
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