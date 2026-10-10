The remnants of Hurricane Isaias are impacting the Miami Valley

The remnants of Isaias are in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Light rain showers are moving into the Miami Valley. Here’s how long the rain may last. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Continuing through the overnight hours scattered rain showers are expected. No severe weather is coming with these remnants, although winds could get gusty up to 30 m.p.h. We should begin to dry things out through the second half of our Sunday.

The remnants of Isaias are in the Miami Valley

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Flooding is also unlikely. Rainfall totals are still remaining generally from 0.25″ to 1.25″ of rain.

The remnants of Isaias are in the Miami Valley

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Then temperatures are warming up to start the work week. That’s ahead of our next cold front and chance of rain. Highs by next weekend will be chilly dropping down into the 50s!

The remnants of Isaias are in the Miami Valley

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