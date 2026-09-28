Reported missing 50-year-old Indiana man found dead

HAMILTON — A man who was reported to be missing on Wednesday was found dead.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Hamilton Police Department said it was searching for 50-year-old Todd Payne.

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Payne, who police said used a wheelchair, was last seen leaving the Brookville, Indiana area.

The post said that he was headed for Hamilton, Ohio.

In a social media post from Equusearch Midwest, they said Hamilton PD requested their assistance in the search.

Equusearch Midwest updated their original post, stating that Payne had been located deceased.

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