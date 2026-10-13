Rising costs threaten the future of non-profit’s free grocery store

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — With God’s Grace, a Miami Valley non-profit organization, may be forced to close its free store in Harrison Township by January due to rising operating costs, declining donations, and limited grant funding.

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Operating the organization’s physical facilities costs approximately $60,000 annually, excluding food expenses.

While leaders face the potential closure of the Harrison Township storefront to keep the non-profit operational, With God’s Grace intends to continue running its mobile food pantries across the Miami Valley.

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The free store format lets staff work directly with visitors on an individual basis, helping set them up for long-term stability beyond immediate food assistance.

Nicole Adkins, executive director of With God’s Grace, highlighted the broader goal of their facility operations.

“It’s not just giving food. It’s about helping the families navigate the system and making a difference in their lives,” Adkins said.

Adkins warned that shuttering the Harrison Township location would leave a significant void for area residents who depend on their services.

“That will hurt the families in our community. We are here to help the families to be able to find the food that they need,” Adkins said.

To avoid shutting down the building, the non-profit is appealing to the public for monetary donations.

“We’re trying to do what we can, but if something doesn’t break by January, this is the first location to close,” Adkins added, noting that “if you could support us by any means, $1 goes a long ways.”

Locals who shop at the free store expressed deep gratitude for the assistance they receive.

Cynthia Moreland, a Harrison Township resident and store customer, praised the non-profit’s impact on the neighborhood.

“It’s very, very helpful. I thank God for them,” Moreland said, adding, “I ask God to bless them in Jesus’ name,”.

Debbie McMurchy, a customer from West Carrollton, echoed similar sentiments regarding the store’s presence in the community.

“It’s just a blessing. They’re a blessing,” McMurchy said.

The free store is currently funded through January. Non-profit leaders stated they will need to make a decision about whether to close the facility by the end of the year if additional financial support is not secured.

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