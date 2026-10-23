Rising fuel prices trigger higher airline fares and fewer flight routes

A person finishes pumping gas at a QT gas station on Sept. 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

MIAMI VALLEY — Whether you are flying or driving, getting to your destination this holiday might be pricey.

Gas prices have fluctuated over the past few months due to conflict in the Middle East, causing higher fuel prices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the best time to book flights LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The International Air Transport Association said that before the War in Iran, jet fuel averaged about 99 dollars per barrel globally.

That average peaked at $209 in April, before hitting about $195 in September.

To offset the costs of higher fuel prices, airlines have increased prices for passengers, tacked on other charges, and cut routes.

“Jet fuel alone is up 23% since the spring when that conflict broke out, and also demand,” said travel expert The Points Guy Brian Kelley.

If you plan to drive to your destination during the holidays, Gas Buddy says it’s always a good idea to shop around and find the gas station with the lowest price.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group