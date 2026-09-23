Rising gas prices hit $4.46 per gallon in Ohio as consumers seek ways to save

HUBER HEIGHTS — The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Ohio has reached $4.46, up more than a dollar compared to $3.17 per gallon one year ago.

Despite the increase, prices remain below Ohio’s record high of $5.02 per gallon, set in 2022. Higher gas prices continue to strain drivers’ wallets as costs fluctuate across the state.

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Julio Quintero, a Dayton resident, described the challenge of managing household expenses amid fluctuating fuel costs.

“It’s a little challenging, especially trying to get, you know, a budget ready with the changing prices,” Quintero said.

Gas prices can vary significantly depending on location within the same region.

A Speedway station on Benchwood in Butler Township listed regular gas at $4.49 per gallon, while stations just a few miles away in Huber Heights were selling gas for approximately $4.14 per gallon.

Keith Barry, a senior autos reporter for Consumer Reports, suggested planning fill-ups when traveling through areas with cheaper gas rather than waiting until a tank is empty.

“It can be good to fill up when you see a good deal,” Barry said. “What you don’t want to do is get yourself in a situation where the light comes on, and you look at what gas station is nearby, and it’s the most expensive one you’ve seen in a week.”

Drivers can also save money through gas station rewards programs, which generally begin by downloading a store mobile application.

Many programs offer a base discount per gallon alongside opportunities to earn additional points and savings. Barry noted that small discounts accumulate over time.

“A couple of cents here and there. It can add up over time,” Barry said. Quintero also emphasized the importance of small savings. “You use gas so much, I think that every cent matters,” Quintero said.

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