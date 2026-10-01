River Valley Credit Union launches first Socktober drive for local kids

MIAMISBURG — River Valley Credit Union is hosting its first “Socktober” donation drive throughout the month of October to collect footwear for local children.

New, unused socks of all sizes can be dropped off at any of the credit union’s six branch locations to benefit Shoes for the Shoeless, a Miami Valley organization that provides shoes and socks to youth in need.

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Socks are one of the most requested yet least donated necessities for children. The donation drive aims to ensure children across the region have warm footwear as autumn temperatures drop and the school year continues.

Lee Spivey, president and CEO of River Valley Credit Union, highlighted the credit union’s community focus in launching the drive.

“People helping people is at the heart of everything we do as a credit union,” Spivey said. “Our Socktober sock donation drive is an opportunity to extend that commitment beyond financial services and directly support those in need throughout our community. We are grateful to everyone who contributes and helps us make a lasting difference this fall.”

The credit union is inviting employees, members, and community partners to participate throughout October.

Donations collected across all six branches will be distributed by Shoes four the Shoeless to support children and families in the Miami Valley.

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