Road closed in Bellefontaine for water service line repair

BELLEFONTAINE — A temporary road closure is impacting motorists in Bellefontaine.
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The City of Bellefontaine shared on social media that Greenwood Street between Pine Ave and Lake is temporarily closed.
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The closure is due to a water service line repair.
People are asked to avoid the area if possible.
The road is expected to reopen later this afternoon once repairs are complete.
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