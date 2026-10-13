Road closed in Bellefontaine for water service line repair

Road closed in Bellefontaine for water service line repair

BELLEFONTAINE — A temporary road closure is impacting motorists in Bellefontaine.

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The City of Bellefontaine shared on social media that Greenwood Street between Pine Ave and Lake is temporarily closed.

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The closure is due to a water service line repair.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The road is expected to reopen later this afternoon once repairs are complete.

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