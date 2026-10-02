RTA to give free rides on Columbus Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The RTA will be offering free rides on Monday, Oct. 12.

In observance of Columbus Day, the RTA will be giving away free rides to residents who need them, according to a spokesperson.

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Free rides will be available on fixed-route buses and RTA Connect, the ADA paratransit service.

The call center will be open during regular hours for help.

For more information, visit iriderta.com.

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