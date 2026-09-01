Rumpke crews performing early trash pickup due to extreme heat

PIQUA — Rumpke Waste crews are hitting the road early this week to escape the hottest part of the day.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson learned what you need to do to make sure crews don’t pass by your house without emptying your bins. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.
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Rumpke crews were out on the roads collecting trash at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
For some trash truck drivers, that’s about an hour earlier than their typical 7 a.m. clock-in time, according to Molly Yeager, the Communications Manager for Rumpke.
“This week, it’s exceptionally hot,” Yeager said.
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