Sal Stewart names Rookie of the Year finalists; 2 Guardians pitchers up for end-of-season awards

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 05: Sal Stewart #27 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on September 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

OHIO — Both Ohio Major League Baseball teams have players up for major end-of-season awards from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

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Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart has been named a finalist for the National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award.

The 22-year-old batted .263 with 32 home runs and an OPS of .787 this season.

Stewart is a finalist for the award alongside Carson Benge of the New York Mets and JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

No surprises here. Sal Stewart is a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year‼️ https://t.co/l9m0jNeRY1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 2, 2026

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The Cleveland Guardians have two pitchers earning spots in three categories.

Starting pitcher Parker Messick has been named a finalist for both the American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award and the American League Cy Young Award.

Messick, 26, recorded a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 186.1 innings during the regular season.

He’s up against Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers and Payron Tolle of the Boston Red Sox for Rookie of the Year, and Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays and Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees for the Cy Young Award.

What a season for the rook. LHP Parker Messick has been named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. #GuardsBall https://t.co/KhSgAFAX1O — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 3, 2026

Messick’s teammate, Cade Smith, has been named a finalist for the American League Reliever of the Year.

In 74 innings pitched this regular season, the 27-year-old right-hander posted a 1.95 ERA and recorded 107 strikeouts.

Smith is up against Bryan Baker of the Tampa Bay Rays and Louis Varland of the Blue Jays.

No surprise here. RHP Cade Smith has been named a finalist for the American League Reliever of the Year. #GuardsBall https://t.co/fEKsBhHOI1 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 3, 2026

Winners are set to be announced next week.

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