Scammers target Miami County residents with fake jury duty threats

TROY — Miami County residents have reported receiving false documents and telephone calls claiming they missed federal jury duty.

A suspect posing as a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy is demanding that victims transfer money to avoid going to jail.

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The fraud is part of a nationwide scam that has been occurring across the United States for several years.

Law enforcement agencies note that scammers operating this scheme typically target seniors.

Under the scheme, residents first receive paperwork claiming they missed a required jury duty appearance in Federal District Court.

A caller then contacts the victim by phone, identifying himself as a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy.

The caller orders the victim to withdraw funds from existing accounts and deposit the money into a different banking system to avoid arrest.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that legitimate officers will never solicit money for any purpose. Anyone who receives a call demanding payment should hang up immediately. Residents are urged to report persistent fraudulent calls to their local law enforcement agency.

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