School board holds special meeting to discuss ‘upsetting’ cell phone search

CLARK COUNTY — Parents at a local school district said they want accountability from school leadership.

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About a dozen people spoke at the Northwestern School Board meeting after students said they were asked to lift their shirts during a cellphone search.

Parents started a petition calling for the resignation of the Northwestern Jr./Sr. High School principal, vice principal, and Superintendent Ryan Rismiller.

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Families sat and listened as members of the Northwestern community addressed their school board Wednesday night.

Parents, educators, and a student spoke about the cellphone search they called inappropriate, invasive, and a disruption to class.

Junior Olivia Driscoll spoke to the board and gave them letters written by other students.

“It’s good to see the support that definitely all the students are joining together and are fighting for what we think is right,” Driscoll said.

As News Center 7 reported last month, in a post on social media, the school district said an independent investigation found no unprofessional conduct, but understood the experience was upsetting.

The board said they did not plan to take any action before entering executive session.

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