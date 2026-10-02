School bus involved in crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A Northwestern Local Schools bus in Clark County was involved in a crash on Friday morning.

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The crash was reported around 7:43 a.m. on River Road near Tremont City Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by a 56-year-old Dayton man, and a 2026 IC school bus, driven by a 34-year-old Springfield woman, were both going north on River Road when they sideswiped one another.

Troopers said the bus had 14 students on it at the time, but no injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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