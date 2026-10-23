School district postpones athletics hall of fame ceremony

Dayton Public Schools WHIO Staff
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools announced that they are postponing the inaugural Dayton Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony.

The event, originally scheduled for Oct. 31, will be postponed until spring 2027, according to a spokesperson.

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A new date will be released soon.

It is unclear why the district has rescheduled the event.

We will continue to follow this story.

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