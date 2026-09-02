‘See it, report it, delete it:’ Dayton rolls out new graffiti reporting tool

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has launched Graffiti Delete, a new initiative to help residents and businesses report graffiti across the city.

The campaign centers on the message “See it, Report it, Delete it.”

Reports can be filed online through the Dayton Delivers portal at daytonohio.gov/graffiti or by calling 937-333-4800.

No account is required to submit a request.

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To file a report online, users are asked to snap a photo of the graffiti if possible.

After visiting daytonohio.gov/graffiti, users can clarify the location by entering a specific street address or dropping a pin on an interactive map.

The portal allows users to add additional details and attach the photo before submitting the request.

Once submitted, requests are routed based on property type.

The Department of Public Works handles graffiti removal along the public right-of-way, including sidewalks, retaining walls, and alleys.

Reports involving private property are directed to the Housing Division.