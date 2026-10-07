Semi crash shuts down I-75

MORAINE — A semi crash has shut down a major highway Wednesday afternoon.

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According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), a crash involving a semi on I-75 northbound has shut down the highway.

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All northbound lanes will be closed for an unspecified amount of time.

The crash is between Dryden Road and 725. Traffic is being diverted off the highway onto Dixie Highway.

WHIO-TV called Moraine Dispatch, and they confirmed the crash.

We are working to learn more.

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