Semi-truck carrying 30,000 pounds of frozen food catches fire

COLUMBUS — Lanes on Interstate 270 were closed after a semi-truck caught on fire in Columbus.

The semi-truck fire began on I-270 north near mile marker 10 around 8:45 p.m., according to our news partner WBNS.

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The truck was carrying about 30,000 pounds of frozen food.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Brian Barnhart.

The incident remains under investigation.

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