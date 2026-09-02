Sergeant retires from local police department after 25 years

MORAINE — Sgt. A. Parish has retired from the Moraine Police Department following a 25-year career with the agency.

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Parish joined the department on March 19, 2001, beginning his law enforcement career as a police cadet.

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Over his two and a half decades of service in the City of Moraine, he served in multiple capacities, including patrol, investigations, specialized team operations, and supervisory leadership.

In 2014, Parish was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

During his career, his service included assignments with the Regional Crowd Management Team’s Bicycle Response Team and the T.C.S.U. Hostage Negotiation Team.

Parish received multiple departmental recognitions over his 25 years of service.

He was awarded the department’s Team Commitment Award on three separate occasions, the Best In-Progress Arrest Award in 2012 and the Best Investigative Arrest Award in 2019....

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