Several firefighters rescue man trapped on top of Ohio silo

CARROLLTON — Firefighters rescued a man trapped in a Northern Ohio silo on Sunday.

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The Carrollton Fire Department in Carroll County said in a social media post that a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy was the first to respond.

The man got caught up in the auger system on top of the silo at a farm, according to fire officials.

The deputy applied a tourniquet to the victim to help control the bleeding.

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Several fire agencies assisted. They worked together to free the patient, bandage him, and lower him to medics.

A medical helicopter was also on scene. But medics transported the victim by ground ambulance due to the weather, fire officials said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers escorted the ambulance to an Akron trauma center.

Fire officials said that helped save “precious minutes and providing an extra level of safety to the patient, the other public on the roadway, and the EMS crews working diligently inside the back of that Ambulance.”

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