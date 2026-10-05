Several officers respond after crash in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash in a Dayton neighborhood Sunday night.
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The crash happened at around 9:26 p.m. at the intersection of Revere and Donald Avenues, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
>>PHOTOS: Several vehicles damaged after crash in Dayton neighborhood
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Photos from a family member of our news staff show that several vehicles sustained damage.
A black SUV had front-end damage near a fire hydrant.
Several officers and an ambulance are also at the scene.
We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.
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