Several officers respond after crash in Dayton neighborhood

Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash in a Dayton neighborhood Sunday night.

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The crash happened at around 9:26 p.m. at the intersection of Revere and Donald Avenues, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

>>PHOTOS: Several vehicles damaged after crash in Dayton neighborhood

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Photos from a family member of our news staff show that several vehicles sustained damage.

A black SUV had front-end damage near a fire hydrant.

Several officers and an ambulance are also at the scene.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.

0 of 15 Crash Revere Ave Dayton Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff (Ava Petrosky/Staff) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere Ave Dayton Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff Crash Revere Ave Dayton Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member) Crash Revere and Donald Avenues in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 staff family member (News Center 7 staff family member)

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