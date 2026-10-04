Several state GOP leaders speak with President Trump at local high school

VANDALIA — President Donald Trump rallied support for several Ohio Republican candidates on the November ballot Saturday.
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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was inside the rally. He has team coverage of the President’s Ohio visit LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.
>>PHOTOS: Trump demonstrators, supporters gather outside Miami Valley high school
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President Trump was inside Butler High School in Vandalia. He told supporters what was at stake this November.
“On election night, Ohio is going to prove that America does not belong to those who hate it. America belongs to those who love it,” he said.
Among those on the ballot is Senator Jon Husted. He was joined on stage by his University of Dayton football teammate and Super Bowl champion coach Jon Gruden.
“He will never quit, never on you, or anybody. Let’s hear it for Husted!” he shouted.
The President also weighed in on something that Ohio leaders have been pushing for. Bring the Space Force Academy to Dayton.
“If we win the midterms, Ohio will be very, very strongly considered for this,” said Trump.
He also weighed in on another local issue.
“Springfield, Ohio. Do you know that story? It’s a very sad story,” Trump told his supporters.
Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expired for thousands of Haitians in Springfield earlier this year, as previously reported.
The President ran on this back in 2024.
President Trump also pledged his support for the Delphi retirees who lost their pension in the auto industry bailout. This is something that Dayton Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) has spent years on.
“We’ve got a lot of work yet to do, but it was really important to get them in front of the president so that he could hear their stories,” he said.
Several retirees met with the President backstage on Saturday.
“It was really terrific. Here’s the president of the United States talking to us about an issue that we’ve been fighting for 17 years,” said Bruce Gump, Delphi retiree.
The President had one goal in mind.
“You got to get out and vote,” said Trump. “You got to get out. You have got to vote for these guys. Just get out and vote.”
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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