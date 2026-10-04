Several state GOP leaders speak with President Trump at local high school

VANDALIA — President Donald Trump rallied support for several Ohio Republican candidates on the November ballot Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was inside the rally. He has team coverage of the President’s Ohio visit LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

>>PHOTOS: Trump demonstrators, supporters gather outside Miami Valley high school

TRENDING STORIES:

President Trump was inside Butler High School in Vandalia. He told supporters what was at stake this November.

“On election night, Ohio is going to prove that America does not belong to those who hate it. America belongs to those who love it,” he said.

Among those on the ballot is Senator Jon Husted. He was joined on stage by his University of Dayton football teammate and Super Bowl champion coach Jon Gruden.

“He will never quit, never on you, or anybody. Let’s hear it for Husted!” he shouted.

The President also weighed in on something that Ohio leaders have been pushing for. Bring the Space Force Academy to Dayton.

“If we win the midterms, Ohio will be very, very strongly considered for this,” said Trump.

He also weighed in on another local issue.

“Springfield, Ohio. Do you know that story? It’s a very sad story,” Trump told his supporters.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expired for thousands of Haitians in Springfield earlier this year, as previously reported.

The President ran on this back in 2024.

President Trump also pledged his support for the Delphi retirees who lost their pension in the auto industry bailout. This is something that Dayton Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) has spent years on.

“We’ve got a lot of work yet to do, but it was really important to get them in front of the president so that he could hear their stories,” he said.

Several retirees met with the President backstage on Saturday.

“It was really terrific. Here’s the president of the United States talking to us about an issue that we’ve been fighting for 17 years,” said Bruce Gump, Delphi retiree.

The President had one goal in mind.

“You got to get out and vote,” said Trump. “You got to get out. You have got to vote for these guys. Just get out and vote.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

0 of 50 Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff President Donald Trump speaking at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Trump Visit Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) President Donald Trump speaking at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Sen. Bernie Moreno speaking at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Sen. Jon Husted speaking at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff President Donald Trump speaking at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Rep. Mike Turner speaking at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff (Ava Petrosky/Staff) President Donald Trump takes state at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff (Ava Petrosky/Staff) Trump Visit Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Ohio Governor Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (R) speaks at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump Visit Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump Visit Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Former University of Dayton football player, former NFL head coach Jon Gruden speaks at Trump campaign rally at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff) Former University of Dayton football player Jon Husted speaks in support of Sen. Jon Husted Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Photo from: Will Reed/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff) President Trump speaks at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Photo from: Will Reed/Staff) Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Trump President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Air Force One arrives at Dayton International Airport Photo from: Nebyat Mamo/Staff (Nebyat Mamo/Staff) Air Force One arrives at Dayton International Airport Photo from: Nebyat Mamo/Staff (Nebyat Mamo/Staff) Air Force One arrives at Dayton International Airport Photo from: Nebyat Mamo/Staff (Nebyat Mamo/Staff) Air Force One arrives at Dayton International Airport Photo from: Nebyat Mamo/Staff (Nebyat Mamo/Staff)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group