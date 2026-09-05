Flood Advisory for Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Champaign Counties until 6 a.m.

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flood Advisory is in effect for Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, and Champaign Counties until 6 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, and Champaign Counties until 8 a.m.
A few strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and small hail could be expected into the overnight hours.
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The Miami Valley is under a two-out-of-five slight risk.
A chance for showers is expected throughout the day on Saturday.
A strong storm is possible, but not overly likely.
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