Shelby County woman killed in crash involving concrete truck

SHELBY COUNTY — A woman is dead after a crash involving a concrete truck in Shelby County.

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The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

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An initial investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that a 2013 Phoenix concrete mixer was going west on SR 29 when it hit a 2019 Buick Encore that failed to yield at the stop sign on McCartyville Road at SR 29.

The driver of the Buick, Ida Kaminsky, of Kettlersville, died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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