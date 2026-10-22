Sheriff warns of fake calls demanding missed jury duty fines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is warning residents about a scam call being reported in the county.

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In the scam, callers pretend to be Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office employees and tell residents that they’ve missed jury duty or a scheduled court appearance.

They then say the resident must immediately pay a fine to avoid being arrested.

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The victims of this scam are often pressured to make payments through PayPal, Apple Pay, money orders, bitcoin ATMs, or other electronic methods.

Streck said the scammers often use caller ID spoofing to make it look like the call is coming from the sheriff’s office, and in some cases use the real names of sheriff’s office employees.

In a statement, Streck reiterated that the sheriff’s office “will never contact you by phone to demand payment or threaten arrest for missed jury duty or court matters.”

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