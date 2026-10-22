Shooting investigation underway in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Thursday evening.
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The shooting was reported at South Harbine Avenue and East Fifth Street around 6:00 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
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Medics are on scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn more.
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