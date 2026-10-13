Shooting reported in Trotwood neighborhood; 911 caller says woman unresponsive

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a shooting in a Trotwood neighborhood Tuesday night.
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Police and medics were called to the 5900 block of Salem Bend Drive for reports of a shooting around 7:10 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
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Medics have been called to the scene but have not yet taken anyone to the hospital.
In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man tells dispatchers he has been looking for his sister for five hours and found her in the basement of a home.
“She’s at the top of the steps, she’s got blood by her head,” he tells dispatchers.
We have a News Center 7 crew on scene working to learn more.
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