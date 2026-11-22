Showers are arriving Sunday evening then again on Thanksgiving in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — There is better computer model agreement how the next big system could impact us on Thanksgiving. Here’s the latest. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Our first system bring showers this Sunday evening. No severe weather is expected, but they should be around until 1 or 2 a.m.

Fall is back in the Miami Valley

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This brings fall back to our area. It’s brighter but breezy for our Monday. Monday morning starts in the low 30s then the afternoon has highs only in the mid 40s. Wind chills in the low 40s.

Fall is back in the Miami Valley

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Both of our major computer models are now agreeing that rain arrives during the afternoon and evening hours on Thanksgiving. So for now, expect some rain to arrive while eating dinner. There is some evidence that a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers as this system moves out Friday morning.

Fall is back in the Miami Valley

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