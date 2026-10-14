Sidney police warn of scammers impersonating officers

SIDNEY — Sidney police have warned people of a scam where callers impersonate officers.

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The department posted the warning on social media on Tuesday.

The Sidney Police Department stated that “individuals were defrauding elderly individuals by impersonating Sidney Police Officers.”

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It urged residents to remain vigilant when answering unexpected calls.

“Please be cautious if you receive a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer,” the department stated. “Keep your personal information safe.”

Police officials also advised residents not to transfer funds to unfamiliar individuals, particularly those claiming law enforcement affiliation.

“Do not send money to unknown individuals, especially if they claim to be from the police,” the department noted.

It reminded residents that the department will never ask “for payment of any kind over the phone,” the social media post said.

Contact Sidney Police at (937) 498-2351 if you get a suspicious phone call.

The department also advised residents to hang up immediately rather than give out personal or financial information.

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