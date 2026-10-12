Sound wall repair to restrict lanes, close exit in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Some motorists will be impacted in Washington Township this week.
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Washington Township officials announced that the right lane near Interstate 675 North at Alex Bell Road and State Route 725 will be restricted.
The exit ramp from I-675 N to Alex Bell/725 will also be closed.
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The closure will be from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Ohio Department of Transportation crews will be repairing a sound wall, according to township officials.
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