Special teams mistakes hurt Browns in road-soaked loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY — Two special teams mistakes hurt the Cleveland Browns in a road loss on Sunday.

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Andre Szmyt missed an extra point with 6:15 left.

A high snap went through punter Corey Bojorquez’s hands, and the New York Jets recovered.

It set up Braelon Hall’s go-ahead touchdown with 3:01 left as the Browns lost 17-12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cleveland fell to 3-2 overall.

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Both offenses were held to under 300 yards of total offense on a rain-soaked Sunday in the New York Tri-State area.

Former Ohio State star Garrett Wilson caught a 32-yard touchdown pass to give the Jets a 7-0 lead. Szmyt made two field goals to cut the deficit to 7-6 after three quarters.

Jason Sanders kicked a 54-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend it to 10-6.

Deshaun Watson found rookie wideout Denzel Boston for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Browns ahead, 12-10.

Carson Schwesinger forced a New York fumble that Adin Huntington recovered. The Jets forced a three-and-out. Rex Sunahara’s high snap went through Bojorquez’s hands, and Trevin Wallace recovered for New York.

Allen’s 22-yard touchdown run put the Jets ahead for good.

Cleveland had one more chance. But Will McDonald strip-sacked Deshaun Watson on fourth down. He recovered it, and New York ran out the clock.

The Jets sacked Watson eight times. The Browns sacked Geno Smith four times.

Allen led the Jets with 116 yards rushing.

The Browns’ next game is on Oct. 18 when they host Baltimore.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

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