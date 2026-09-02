Spirit EMS announces funeral arrangements for paramedic who died while on duty

GREENVILLE — The funeral arrangements have been announced for a Spirit EMS paramedic who died unexpectedly while on duty last week.

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Karl Kleinekathoefer, 34, died unexpectedly at the Spirit EMS headquarters in Greenville on Aug. 29.

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A visitation for Kleinekathoefer will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the John and Iris Hathaway Education and Community Center on the Spirit EMS campus at 5484 State Route 49 South in Greenville.

A funeral service with full EMS honors will follow at 10 a.m.

A formal procession will travel from the Spirit EMS campus to Tribute Funeral Homes. From there, arrangements will be made to return Kleinekathoefer to his home country of Australia, where formal burial services will be held.

Spirit EMS invites former patients, fellow first responders, healthcare providers, educators, coworkers, friends, and community members to attend on Saturday.

Spirit EMS President and CEO Brian Hathaway previously spoke about how Kleinekathoefer embodied the organization’s motto of “Our Family, Taking Care of Your Family.”

“His legacy reminds us that what makes Spirit EMS strong is not just what we do, but how deeply we care for each other and the families we serve. That commitment will continue to guide us as we honor those we have lost, carry their memories forward, and serve our communities with the same dedication and love Karl exemplified every day,” Hathaway stated.

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