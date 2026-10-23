Springfield set to get new 7 Brew drive-thru stand

CLARK COUNTY — Drive-thru beverage brand 7 Brew placed a new stand in Springfield on Friday.

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The new location at 2122 S. Limestone Street is expected to create 75 jobs.

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The brand offers more than 20,000 unique drink combinations, spanning coffee beverages, energy drinks, smoothies, sodas, and teas.

Menu items include the Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve beverage.

The menu also features energy drinks, smoothies, 7 Fizz sodas, and teas.

The location is expected to open by the end of the year.

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