Springfield man indicted after hours-long standoff

SPRINGFIELD — Dwane R. Williams Jr., 40, of Springfield, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. The indictment follows an hours-long standoff with law enforcement officers in September. Williams remains held in the Clark County Jail.

The charge stems from an initial law enforcement response on Sept. 10, 2026, when Springfield Police Division officers executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Karr Street.

Officers were attempting to locate Williams, who was wanted on charges including two counts of Endangering Children and 11 counts of Aggravated Menacing.

Williams was not found at the location, prompting police to seek assistance from the public.

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Members of the U.S. Marshals Service located Williams on Sept. 18, 2026, inside a home in the 100 block of South Race Street.

At approximately 12:48 p.m., law enforcement attempted to serve arrest warrants, but Williams refused to exit the building or surrender.

The Springfield Police Division SWAT Team was called to respond and assist at the scene. SWAT personnel established a perimeter around the residence and made repeated attempts over several hours to communicate with Williams. Williams refused to speak with officers or come outside before personnel took him into custody without incident.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency organizations assisted throughout the search and barricade operation. The operation involved the Springfield Police Division, U.S. Marshals Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Springfield Fire Rescue Division, and Box 27 Associates.

Following the arrest, the Springfield Police Division issued a statement thanking the partnering agencies for their assistance.

“The Springfield Police Division sincerely thanks the U.S. Marshals Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Springfield Fire Rescue Division and Box 27 Associates for their assistance and support during the incidents involving Williams,” the department said.

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