SPRINGFIELD — A local real estate investor is looking to pay people for information about who broke into one of his properties.

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Arthur Solomon has owned the Solomon Group for more than a decade. They buy and fix up homes to sell.

Three months ago, the group bought a home on W. First Street in Springfield.

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On Monday, Solomon showed up to get the home inspected and saw that someone broke in through a basement door. He said they cut electrical wires and damaged the plumbing and central air unit.

“They cut it at the panel, so you really can’t put a junction box here. You have to replace all of the wiring,” Solomon said, adding that new plumbing will also need to be put in.

Solomon said he filed a report with Springfield Police. In the report, police note that the damage looked as if whoever broke in was just trying to cause loss to the victim, as not many items were taken from the home.

Solomon called it a “major inconvenience.”

“And they probably only go $50 worth of materials,” he added.

He told News Center 7 that the home was in the process of closing to a new owner when this happened. Now, they have to finish repairs first, which Solomon said will cost him around $5,000.

“This is totally out of the blue,” he said. “There was some instances on East Main Street this past week, but this is so tucked away and such a quiet street, you wouldn’t really know this house is back here.”

Solomon said that because the home was vacant, they did not have security cameras that could have caught whoever did this.

Now he’s offering $500 to anyone with information about who broke into the home. He can be contacted at (937) 631-5562.

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