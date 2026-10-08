St. Henry High School football founder, head coach dies at 86

Photo contributed by Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home (via website)

ST. HENRY — A longtime area high school football coach passed away.

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Former St. Henry High School football coach Tom Ransbottom, 86, died on Oct. 4, according to his online obituary.

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He spent 34 years in education. This included spending 30 years teaching at St. Henry High School.

Ransbottom founded St. Henry football and served as their first football coach, his obituary said.

“He laid out the field, constructed the press box, ticket booths, and goal posts, laying the foundation for a successful Redskin football program,” the obituary said.

Ransbottom’s funeral has been scheduled for Oct. 12.

It will be held at Rockford United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.

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