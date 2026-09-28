State, defense rests case in Caleb Flynn murder trial

Prosecutors rested their case after 7 days of testimony and the defense rested immediately, without calling a single witness.

MIAMI COUNTY — Major developments in the Caleb Flynn murder trial on Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors rested their case after 7 days of testimony and the defense rested immediately, without calling a single witness.

Now, the case will soon go into the hands of the jury.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has been following the case on Monday.

Before both sides rested, the defense had several questions for the lead detective in the case.

We heard from two witnesses on Monday at the Miami County Safety Building, with the defense raising questions about the evidence not collected at the scene.

Prosecutors showed more video in court of Caleb Flynn’s third interview with detectives.

It was over an hour long, with investigators once again asking him to take them through what happened the night Ashley was murdered.

“He discovers that his wife Ashley, had been shot and killed,” said Detective Sgt. Mike Morgan, Tipp City Police. “Then at that point, he said that he, within two to five minutes, he goes to the living room area where he retrieves his cell phone to call 911.”

Investigators said none of Ashley’s blood was found on Caleb or his clothes, but his attorney was interested in what evidence was not collected at the scene.

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“Caleb was not tested for gunshot residue, correct?” asked Caleb’s attorney, Patrick Mulligan.

“This is correct,” Morgan answered.

“Is there a reason why gunshot residue testing was not done as one of the first priorities when you arrived on scene?” Mulligan asked.

“He stated he only took four to six seconds to get in the bedroom. The gunshot residue would be then present at that point in the body, and we didn’t want to rush judgment,” Morgan said.

JURY SELECTION: Prosecutors, Defense continue questioning to seat jury in Caleb Flynn murder trial

An Ohio BCI Intelligence Analyst was called to the stand.

“Approximately how many messages?” asked the State.

“Approximately 107,000,” answered Samantha Reeb, Ohio BCI Intelligence Analyst.

She analyzed digital evidence in this case, including GroupMe messages between Caleb and his mistress, Alleigha Botner.

She also found Caleb deleted several apps the day of Ashley’s murder.

“When specifically was the GroupMe application uninstalled from the defendant’s iPhone?” asked the State.

“I believe it was 1:01a.m. on February 16, 2026,” said Reeb.

DAY 2 OF TRIAL: Prosecutors say over 100k of texts part of evidence in Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

“And what other applications were deleted at the same time?” the State asked.

“Instagram at 1:02 a.m. on February 16, 2026,” she said.

The defense asked the BCI Analyst about several things they found on Ashley’s phone.

The judge had called for an administrative break about 2 p.m., and just about 50 minutes later, both sides came into the courtroom and rested their case.

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“We’re back on the record in case number 26 CR 88, State of Ohio versus Caleb C. Flynn,” said Judge Jeannine Pratt, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge.

It was just after 2:50 p.m. when the court was back in session after a break.

“How’s the state wish to proceed?” asked Judge Pratt.

DAY 3 OF TRIAL: Law enforcement, coroner’s office testify in Caleb Flynn murder trial

“The State rests, your honor,” said Paul Watkins, prosecuting attorney.

After seven days and several hours of testimony, prosecutors have called all their witnesses and are done presenting their case.

The court heard from everyone, including experts, investigators, members of Ashley Flynn’s family and Caleb Flynn’s mistress.

Normally, it would be time for Caleb Flynn’s defense team to call witnesses.

“Does the defense wish to present any case?” asked Judge Pratt.

“No, your honor,” said Mulligan. “We would rest, subject to the admission of our exhibits.”

DAY 4 OF TRIAL: Ashley Flynn’s family testifies on Day 4 of Caleb Flynn murder trial

Without calling a single witness, the defense also rested their case.

The judge gave instructions to the jury before sending them home for the day.

“Please do not discuss this matter amongst yourselves; do not allow anybody to discuss it with you,” Judge Pratt said. “Please do not do any outside research, and please do not form any opinion until it’s finally submitted to all of you.”

On Monday afternoon, Prosecutors also asked the court to dismiss the two counts of witness intimidation Flynn was charged with.

Closing arguments are now set for Tuesday at 8:15 a.m.

The jury could start deliberating as soon as tomorrow afternoon.

DAY 5 OF TRIAL: Caleb Flynn’s mistress testifies during Day 5 of murder trial

DAY 6 OF TRIAL: Mistress of Caleb Flynn continues testimony on Day 6 of Murder Trial

DAY 7 OF TRIAL: Murder-for-hire plot, Apple data discussed during testimony in Day 7 of Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

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