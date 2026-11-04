Fire Marshal calls in structure fire after driving by

DAYTON — A Fire Marshal drove by a structure fire on Wednesday morning and called it in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch recieved a call around 6:41 a.m. from a fire marshal reporting a fire in the 50 block of East Mumma Avenue in Dayton, according to a Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Dayton Fire Department shared on social media that the marshal arrived on scene to find a two-story structure with heavy fire in the second floor and attic.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the sergeant.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group