DAYTON — The Ohio State Fire Marshall is issuing a warning about deep-frying turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

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The Ohio State Fire Marshall shared video from the National Fire Protection Association on social media showing a turkey causing a massive fire when being put into a pot of oil.

“This Thanksgiving fail is a good reminder: turkey fryers and shortcuts don’t mix,” the post read.

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The fire marshal recommends that you ensure that your turkey is completely thawed and dried off and do not overfill your cooking oil.

Only use the fryer outdoors and keep it on a level surface. Keep it away from structures and anything that can burn.

Never leave the fryer unattended.

“A few extra precautions can help keep Thanksgiving focused on family, friends, and great food,” the post read.

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