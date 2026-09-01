Stivers High School cancels 2026 football season

DAYTON — Stivers High School in Dayton has canceled the remainder of its football season, Dayton Public Schools announced on Tuesday.

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The district cites low participation and injuries as a reason for the cancellation.

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“After careful consideration, District leadership determined that the team cannot safely and responsibly continue the season. The decision also gives remaining opponents as much notice as possible to adjust their schedules,” the district said in a statement.

The district added that under an Ohio High School Athletic Association bylaw, Stivers football players who have already participated in a football game this season will not be eligible to continue the season at another school.

“We understand this decision is disappointing for Stivers student athletes, families, coaches, and supporters. The District will work to support our student athletes and provide families with information about future opportunities,” the district said.

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