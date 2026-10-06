Stolen car spotted in Preble County after suspect escapes search

RICHMOND, Ind. — A suspect remains at large after escaping a multi-agency law enforcement perimeter in Wayne County, Ind., and fleeing across state lines in a stolen vehicle, according to the Richmond Police Department.

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The investigation began Sunday evening, Oct. 4, 2026, when officers from the Richmond Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and a person on railroad tracks near Hayes Arboretum Road.

As officers approached, a suspect on a train fled into a nearby wooded area.

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The search resumed Monday morning after a resident on Gravel Pit Road reported seeing a person matching the suspect’s description, prompting authorities to establish a search perimeter.

Law enforcement officers committed significant resources to the search following a report Sunday night of a possible sighting on Glenn Court, located near the railroad tracks.

A follow-up investigation and witness descriptions led officers to determine that he was not involved.

The Richmond Police Department described the man as a white male in his early to mid-20s, approximately six feet two inches tall, with a medium build and dark hair.

Investigators believe the suspect escaped outside the search perimeter on Gravel Pit Road and subsequently stole a vehicle from a nearby residence to leave the area.

The stolen vehicle was entered into a national database and detected Monday afternoon by a Flock camera in Preble County.

“The subject remains at large,” the department reported.“Residents are asked to remain alert and not approach anyone they believe may be the subject,” the Richmond Police Department advised. “Anyone who sees the subject or has information regarding his identity or whereabouts should contact the Richmond Police Department or call 911.”

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