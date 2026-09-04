Storms tonight, heat and humidity to ease up this weekend

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Friday. It is another hot and steamy day out there. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what is our 4th straight day with highs in the 90s. A few storms have popped up at times this afternoon, and more chances arrive tonight into Saturday.

Tonight

Tonight looks very warm and muggy with a few storms possible this evening. There is a better chance of storms overnight as some guidance as a complex of storms developing and moving southeast. Lows will be in the 70s.

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If the aforementioned complex does develop, there will be a risk of a few severe storms. Damaging winds will be the main threat if this does develop. The SPC currently has us under a Level 1 to Level 2 risk of severe storms.

SPC Outlook

Futurecast shows this potential, but models have not all been in great agreement in the past few days. So, let’s remain aware of conditions late tonight in case these storms do fire up.

Futurecast

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As we get into the weekend, highs will cool a bit into the low 80s by Sunday and for Labor Day. Also, humidity levels will be lower, making for a more enjoyable weekend for outdoor activities.

Holiday

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