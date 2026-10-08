Stray bullet hits man at sports complex, sheriff says

UNION COUNTY — A stray bullet hit a man at an Ohio sports complex on Tuesday night.

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The Union County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 6 reporting gunshots near the Union County Sports Complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Medics and law enforcement responded. They evacuated the complex.

An initial investigation showed that a stray bullet hit a man in the left shoulder.

It did not penetrate his skin, leaving a red mark before falling to the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement believes the bullet came from a man who was targeting shooting on his private property.

“Due to the trajectory and the distance between the subject’s property and the sports complex, investigators believe the stray bullet originated from this target practice,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The man who was targeting shooting is cooperating with the investigation.

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