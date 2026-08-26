Strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is building across the northern Great Lakes. This low has a cold front attached to it that will slide across SW Ohio Thursday. Ahead and along the boundary there will be rain and storm chances. This will not be a washout event.

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SPC Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Miami Valley under a marginal risk for severe storms late Wednesday into the overnight hours Thursday morning. This means an isolated severe storm is possible.

The treats include damaging winds of 60 MPH and small hail. Heavy downpours may also become a concern with rainfall totals amounting to a half inch to an inch of rain through Thursday. Isolated localized flooding is possible, but not likely.

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Futurecast

The greatest chance for stronger storms and rain in general will arrive after 10 PM Wednesday and linger until roughly 2AM Thursday. The line of storms will weaken upon approach moving SE. Late Thursday afternoon a few more isolated storms are possible as the cold front begins to push through. Most will stay dry.

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