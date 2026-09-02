Strong storms bring relief from dangerous heat

File photo. A South Florida woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being struck by lightning on Sunday.

DAYTON — The ridge of high pressure that is controlling our temperature will break down late week and into the weekend. This means temperatures will return closer to normal, if not below normal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The return of cooler temperatures during the first weekend of Septemberr will come with a small price. Strong to severe storms are possible alongside the cold front that will break down the ridge.

SPC Outlook

The Storm Predicition Center has the majority Miami Valley under a marginal risk, level 1 and portions of the Miami Valley under a slight risk, level 2 for and isolated severe storm. The threats include strong damaging winds of 60 MPH and small hail.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Storms will be isolated late Thursday. The best chance for storms will arrive overnight and early Friday and become more isolated again throughout Friday afternoon. Lingering showers and storm will follow into Saturday.

©2026 Cox Media Group