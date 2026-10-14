Stronger storms possible with approaching cold front

File photo. A South Florida woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being struck by lightning on Sunday.

Let’s start off with noting that the threats are extremely low with the upcoming cold front. The Storm Predicition Center has a marginal risk, level 1 of 5 in place south of I70 Wednesday and the entire Valley under the same for Thursday.

SPC Outlook

This means an isolated severe storm is possible, but not likely. The main threat is strong damaging winds. Gusts may reach 60 mph with a stray afternoon storm.

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Rain chances are scattered. This won’t be a washout. Heaviest and stronger storms will arrive after 2 PM Wednesday and linger into the evening.

Thursday’s rainfall will be light in the morning, but a line of stronger storms will arrive late evening and especially into the overnight hours. Thursday will have the greatest chance for stronger storms. Even then, the threat is low.

Futurecast

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Rainfall totals will amount to rough a half inch to and inch through Friday. Isolated higher amounts are possible, in upwards of 2 inches. Any leftover rain will push out of the Miami Valley later Friday.

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