Structural issues on railroad bridge to close part of Dayton street

(City of Dayton (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by City of Dayton (via Facebook)

DAYTON — The City of Dayton will close part of an intersection due to bridge concerns.

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The city said in a social media post that part of Livingston Avenue will be closed due to “structural issues” on a railroad bridge.

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The city will close Livingston Avenue between Barstow and Oaklawn Avenues, according to the social media post.

The structural issues are with the railroad bridge over Livingston Avenue.

“The City is actively coordinating with Norfolk Southern to assess and address the bridge’s structural concerns,” the city said.

No reopening date has been scheduled.

We will continue to follow this story.

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