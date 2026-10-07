Student driver education grant sees low utilization in 24-county region

CLARK COUNTY — Program organizers say 10,000 students statewide received driver education grants this year, but only 498 in the 24-county Midwest region.

Local driving school leaders say low awareness among parents and students is keeping eligible families from utilizing the assistance.

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The grant initiative aims to assist students who might not otherwise afford driver education, helping to prevent unlicensed drivers from taking to the roads.

Once eligibility is determined, participating students can select any driver education school that is convenient for them.

John Whitaker, owner of Champion City Drivers Ed, said financial barriers often prevent young drivers from enrolling in standard courses, but the grant program helps solve that issue.

“It’s really accessible for students. They just have to take that first step and apply for it,” Whitaker said. “Now, the great thing with it is it does really help prevent putting unlicensed drivers on the roadway because maybe they just couldn’t afford driver education.”

Once funding is approved, students aren’t limited to a single provider. “And then after the eligibility is determined. That student has the ability that they can choose any driver’s education school they want to go to that is convenient for them,” Whitaker said.

Despite the benefits, Whitaker noted that many families remain unaware that the grant option exists. “The concern that we’ve had really is that we’re finding though there’s significant interest in it. It’s not really being utilized, then we’re finding it is because parents and students just aren’t aware that it even exists,” Whitaker said.

To improve participation across the region’s 24 counties, driving instruction business owners are encouraging school administrators and staff to share details about the grant opportunities.

“Our real encouragement for us driving school owners is for high schools, whether it’s principals, whether it’s guidance counselors, to really get that information out to the students to let them know that there’s an option out there for them,” Whitaker said.

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