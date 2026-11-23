SPRINGFIELD — A student and their mother were both arrested after police said the student brought a gun to school.

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A spokesperson for the Springfield Division of Police said a 12-year-old student brought a handgun into Lagonda Elementary School on Nov. 19.

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“The gun was in a backpack, but it was not used to threaten anyone,” the spokesperson said.

Clark County Municipal Court records revealed that the gun’s magazine had been removed, and it was found to be clear of any rounds.

The mother told police that she had taken the gun from a co-worker who came to work intoxicated in January.

She told police she was going to give it to police, “but forgot due to life getting in the way.” She added that she was the one to remove the magazine so no one would get hurt in the house.

Court records state that the mother told police she placed the handgun inside the bookbag around the same time she took it from her co-worker in January. She went on to say she “forgot” she put it in there.

The student was arrested for juvenile delinquency for bringing the gun into a school zone.

The student’s 36-year-old mother was arrested and charged with endangering children.

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